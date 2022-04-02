Detroit Tigers make decision on 1B Spencer Torkelson

A new era is about to begin.
On Saturday, Detroit Tigers GM announced that barring an injury, 1B Spencer Torkelson had made the Opening Day roster.
Avila said Miguel Cabrera presented Torkelson with a first baseman’s glove in what Avila said was an emotional moment in A.J. Hinch’s office.
Let’s go!!!
Tigers GM Al Avila just announced that Spencer Torkelson will make the Opening Day roster. Miguel Cabrera presented him with a first baseman's glove in what Avila said was an emotional moment in A.J. Hinch's office.
— Evan Woodbery (@evanwoodbery) April 2, 2022
GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings