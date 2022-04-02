in Detroit Tigers

Detroit Tigers make decision on 1B Spencer Torkelson

A new era is about to begin.

On Saturday, Detroit Tigers GM announced that barring an injury, 1B Spencer Torkelson had made the Opening Day roster.

Avila said Miguel Cabrera presented Torkelson with a first baseman’s glove in what Avila said was an emotional moment in A.J. Hinch’s office.

Let’s go!!!

