Detroit Tigers make decision on Austin Meadows, claim Braden Bristo off waivers

According to the Detroit Tigers, they have made a decision on OF Austin Meadows, and have claimed a pitcher off waivers. On Monday, the Tigers announced that they have claimed RHP Braden Bristo off waivers from the Tampa Bay Rays. Bristo has been optioned to Toledo. To make room for Bristo on the 40-man roster, Meadows has been transferred to the 60-day injured list.

Key Points

Tigers claim Braden Bristo off waivers

Meadows moved to 60-day IL to make room on the 40-man roster

Bristo optioned to Triple-A Toledo

Braden Bristo by the Numbers

Bristo, who is 28, was originally selected by the New York Yankees in 23rd round of the 2016 MLB Draft. In seven minor league seasons, Bristo is 17-18 with a 3.72 ERA. During that time, he averaged 10.8 strikeouts per nine innings, but he also walked 4.1 batters per nine innings.

Bottom Line: Wishing Meadows the best

Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with Meadows, who has been dealing with mental health issues. The Tigers have made it very clear that they support Meadow's decision to step away from baseball to take care of himself.