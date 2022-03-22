Detroit Tigers make decision on former 1st Round pick, three others

According to the Detroit Tigers, they have made four roster moves, including one that involves former 1st round pick, Alex Faedo.

On Tuesday morning, the Tigers announced that RHP Alex Faedo, who was the No. 18 overall pick in the 2017 MLB Draft, has been optioned to Single-A Lakeland.

On Sunday, after missing two years, Faedo took the mound against the New York Yankees and he said it was “almost euphoric.”

From MLive:

“Being out there was almost like a euphoric feeling,” he said.

“I had a lot of nerves this morning,” Faedo said.

“It was just so nice to feel the fans. The guys had my back. Having (Kody) Clemens and Tork (Spencer Torkelson) out there, guys I played and practiced with, really made me feel comfortable,” Faedo said.“

“I threw a couple of balls in the dirt, but everything felt pretty good. The fastball came out pretty good. I really got a lot of carry on it. And I was happy just to be able to compete in the zone,” Faedo said. “Every day you’re going to have some pitches better than others, but all you can really control is the competing.”

In addition, RHP Angel De Jesus has been optioned to Triple-A Toledo, RHP Elvin Rodriguez has been optioned to Double-A Erie, and RHP Nivaldo Rodriguez has been reassigned to Minor League camp.

With those roster moves, the Tigers now have 53 players remaining in their Major League camp.

