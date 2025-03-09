Detroit Tigers Make Decision on Matt Manning, Two Others

According to a report from Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press, the Detroit Tigers have made a round of roster cuts prior to today’s Grapefruit League matchup against the Pittsburgh Pirates. On Sunday, the Tigers optioned Matt Manning and Tyler Mattison to Triple-A Toledo. In addition, they reassigned Ricky Vanasco to minor league camp. As noted by Petzold, the Tigers are now down to 54 players in their MLB spring training camp.

Not Enough To Crack The Rotation

Following the conclusion of a rocky 2024 season, the Detroit Tigers’ plan for Matt Manning was to give him a shot to compete for a spot in the rotation during their 2025 Spring Training. Unfortunately for Manning, he was not able to show the Tigers coaching staff enough to keep him around any longer. So far, in three spring training games (1 start), Manning has posted a 12.00 ERA (3.00 WHIP) in 6 innings of work. During those games, he has allowed 10 hits while walking eight and striking out just six.

A 2024 to Forget for Matt Manning

One season ago, Manning, despite having a stellar spring, did not crack the starting rotation. Instead, he started his 2024 campaign in Toledo, where he posted a 4.28 ERA with 72 strikeouts and 25 walks across 69⅓ innings of work.

Manning did get called up to the Tigers periodically when they needed a starter. During those games he was 0-1 in five starts, posting a 4.88 ERA (1.55 WHIP) while striking out 23 and walking 12.

Bottom Line

Sending Manning down to Triple-A does not mean the Tigers are giving up on Matt Manning. They still view him as a starting pitcher, but at this point, he has not proven he has what it takes to crack was is a solid starting rotation in Detroit. Hopefully, Manning uses this opportunity to work on some things, specifically some skills that will allow him to cut down on his walk rate, because at some point this season, he could get called up to make a spot start.