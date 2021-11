According to reports, the Detroit Tigers have made a decision on starting pitcher, Matthew Boyd.

The two sides reportedly attempted to get a deal done but could not come to an agreement so Boyd will be non-tendered by the Tigers.

Boyd will now become a free agent.

Can confirm: Barring a last-minute change, Tigers will non-tender Matthew Boyd by Tuesday night's deadline. The two sides talked about a deal but couldn't reach an agreement. @cmccosky first. — Jason Beck (@beckjason) November 29, 2021