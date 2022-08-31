The hope was that Detroit Tigers rookie Spencer Torkelson would start off the 2022 season with a bang and that he would easily adjust to Major League Baseball pitchers.

Unfortunately, that was not the case and after giving Torkelson until the All-Star break, the Tigers finally decided to send him down to the Toledo Mud Hens.

At the time, Torkelson was batting just .197 with five home runs and 21 RBIs in 83 games.

Detroit Tigers make decision on rookie Spencer Torkelson

Since being sent down to Toledo, Spencer Torkelson is batting .228 with five home runs and 17 RBIs in 34 games, which is nothing to call home about.

A week ago, Tigers manager AJ Hinch spoke to reporters and he said that the hope is that Torkelson is eventually going to re-join the team this season.

“The last finish of this process for him is going to have to be here,” Hinch said. “It might be here at the end of this season. It might go into next season. I don’t know what’s in store. But no matter what you do in Triple-A, good or bad, what you do up here is going to be that final confidence-builder to be the player he can be.”

“I don’t think he’s in a rut in Triple-A,” Hinch said. “I think he’s in a rut in 2022, just overall. It’s impossible for players not to carry the baggage with them. We say we want them to let everything go and be yourself.

“In reality, the numbers don’t lie. The numbers remind you every day. He’s been better the last couple of weeks.”

“I think he does believe he can do it at this level,” Hinch said. “But the success didn’t come early on.”

“Our goal when we sent him down was for him to come back,” Hinch said. “But he has to be trending in the right direction. He’s got to be doing the things we expect.”

“Perspective matters, but process matters more for Tork,” Hinch said. “I do hope we can give him another opportunity to finish the season where he started and where he belongs long-term.”

Well, according to Hinch, Torkelson, along with Ryan Kreider are getting called up to Detroit in September. In addition, P Michael Pineda will also be activated.

“We know he’s not a finished product yet, but the work he’s put in has been substantial,” Hinch said. “The gains he’s gotten have been OK since. We’re still hoping there’s some more left in there for him to continue to develop.”

It sounds like Torkelson and Kreider will join the Tigers on Thursday.

Nation, do you think this is the right decision?

