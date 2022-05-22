Detroit Tigers make decision on SP Eduardo Rodriguez

We knew it was coming but just moments ago, the Detroit Tigers made it official and placed SP Eduardo Rodriguez on the 15-day IL with a left rib cage strain.

Rodriguez was injured in his last start and Tigers manager A.J. Hinch had all but confirmed that the injured list was in his future.

In a corresponding move, they have recalled Elvin Rodriguez, who is scheduled to start on Monday against the Minnesota Twins.

