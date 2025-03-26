Detroit Tigers Make Decision on Spencer Torkelson

Heading into Spring Training, it was clear that Spencer Torkelson, who is the former No. 1 overall pick, would have to earn a spot on the Detroit Tigers Opening Day roster. According to a report from Evan Petzold, Torkelson has done exactly that, and he will be on the Tigers’ roster when they open up their 2025 season against the defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday night.

Spencer Torkelson’s Big Spring Pays Off

With Torkelson reportedly making the Opening Day roster, the expectation is that he will be the Tigers designated hitter, while Colt Keith will play first base. During Spring Training, Torkelson hit .340 (1.069 OPS) with five home runs in 19 games.

Bottom Line

If Spencer Torkelson can continue to hit, he will stick with the Tigers as their designated hitter. If not, he will be demoted to Triple-A Toledo. That said, the Tigers are clearly willing to give the former No. 1 overall pick a chance to prove that he has figured things out. Let’s hope they are right!