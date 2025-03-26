Detroit Tigers Make Decision on Spencer Torkelson

Did the Detroit Tigers make the correct decision? What are your expectations for Tork in 2025?

Heading into Spring Training, it was clear that Spencer Torkelson, who is the former No. 1 overall pick, would have to earn a spot on the Detroit Tigers Opening Day roster. According to a report from Evan Petzold, Torkelson has done exactly that, and he will be on the Tigers’ roster when they open up their 2025 season against the defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday night.

Spencer Torkelson

Spencer Torkelson’s Big Spring Pays Off

With Torkelson reportedly making the Opening Day roster, the expectation is that he will be the Tigers designated hitter, while Colt Keith will play first base. During Spring Training, Torkelson hit .340 (1.069 OPS) with five home runs in 19 games.

Bottom Line

If Spencer Torkelson can continue to hit, he will stick with the Tigers as their designated hitter. If not, he will be demoted to Triple-A Toledo. That said, the Tigers are clearly willing to give the former No. 1 overall pick a chance to prove that he has figured things out. Let’s hope they are right!

W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady

W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending now

Gio Urshela Reese Olson Bryce Rainer Jace Jung Detroit Tigers sign Keston Hiura Detroit Tigers Acquire T.J. Hopkins Detroit Tigers Opening Day Starting Lineup Andre Lipcius Detroit Tigers Cut Detroit Tigers OF Riley Greene Detroit Tigers P Tyler Mattison Detroit Tigers Pitching Rotation Detroit Tigers injury Report Andy Ibanez Detroit Tigers Activate Shelby Miller Alex Lange Jackson Jobe
Detroit Tigers Call Out Detroit Free Press for ‘Misleading’ Headline
Matt Manning
Detroit Tigers Make Decision on Matt Manning, Two Others
Gio Urshela Reese Olson Bryce Rainer Jace Jung Detroit Tigers sign Keston Hiura Detroit Tigers Acquire T.J. Hopkins Detroit Tigers Opening Day Starting Lineup Andre Lipcius Detroit Tigers Cut Detroit Tigers OF Riley Greene Detroit Tigers P Tyler Mattison Detroit Tigers Pitching Rotation Detroit Tigers injury Report Andy Ibanez Detroit Tigers Activate Shelby Miller Alex Lange Jackson Jobe
Detroit Tigers Announce Opening Day Roster for 2025
Detroit Lions
Could Detroit Lions Bring Back A Familiar Face on a MUCH CHEAPER Contract?