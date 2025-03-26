Detroit Tigers Make Historic Change To Field at Comerica Park

The Detroit Tigers are no longer the last team in Major League Baseball with this feature on their home field.

If you’ve been to Comerica Park, you probably noticed one unique feature that set it apart from every other stadium in Major League Baseball — the dirt path connecting the pitcher’s mound to home plate. That feature is now part of history.

As shared by Ben Verlander on social media, the Tigers have officially removed the dirt pathway. Comerica Park was the last ballpark in MLB to still have it, making this a significant update for fans who appreciate baseball’s little quirks.

A Nod to Tradition, Now Gone

The dirt path had become a subtle but iconic part of Detroit’s baseball identity. It was a visual callback to old-school stadiums and brought a bit of nostalgia to every game. But with this change, the Tigers are continuing to modernize the ballpark heading into the 2025 season.

Looking Ahead

While some fans may miss the dirt path, there’s no doubt that Comerica Park remains one of baseball’s most beautiful venues. With the team making updates both on the field and off, the focus now turns to what matters most — winning ballgames and giving Detroit fans plenty to cheer about during the upcoming 2025 season.

W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady

