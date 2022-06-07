Detroit Tigers make last second change to rotation

Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal was supposed to take the mound on Tuesday night against the Pittsburgh Pirates but that is not going to happen.

Just moments ago, the Tigers announced that due to the expected inclement weather tonight, RHP Wily Peralta will not start tonight’s game against the Pirates.

But never fear, Skubal will now start Wednesday’s game.

Due to expected weather tonight, RHP Wily Peralta will start tonight's game. LHP Tarik Skubal will start tomorrow's game. — Tigers PR (@DetroitTigersPR) June 7, 2022

