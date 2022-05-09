Detroit Tigers make major roster move including OF Akil Baddoo

Akil Baddoo was one of the best stories in Major League Baseball in 2021 and one year later, many are questioning whether or not the Detroit Tigers outfielder was a one-year wonder.

On Monday, prior to their series against the Oakland Athletics, the Tigers announced that they have optioned Baddoo to Triple A Toledo.

In a corresponding move, the Tigers have called up RHP Rony Garcia.

Hopefully, Baddoo is able to go to the Mud Hens and get his swing back as he will be able to get plenty of at-bats in Triple A.

MLB Betting Guide: Monday 5/9/22

numberFire has built comprehensive algorithms to pinpoint the bets with the highest probability of returning money, whether you are betting on the total, a runline, or moneyline.

For those new to numberFire, we use a five-star system to show which bets you should be targeting on any given night. Stars represent how much you should risk on a wager relative to what you would normally bet. For example, if you would normally bet $110 to win $100 on a -110 spread wager, if we give a three-star ranking, we suggest risking three times that amount: $330 to win $300.

Using our model as a guide, let’s take a look at the best bets to make at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. Please check here to make sure you’re seeing the most updated information.

Over 7.0 (-112): 4-Star Rating Out of 5

I know offense is down and these two offenses stink, but 7.0 runs is a low line for a game in which Paul Blackburn and Michael Pineda are starting.

At various points in this career, Pineda has displayed some promising traits and metrics. It appears those days might be long gone. In 123 2/3 innings since the start of 2021, Pineda has pitched to a 4.35 SIERA and 18.6% strikeout rate while giving up 1.46 homers per nine. He’s got a 14.0% strikeout rate for the Detroit Tigers in the early going of this campaign.

