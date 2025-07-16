Detroit Tigers Make MLB History at 2025 All-Star Game for the Wrong Reasons

Tigers Make Unwanted All-Star History in Atlanta

The Detroit Tigers made history at the 2025 MLB All-Star Game, but not the kind they were hoping for.

According to OptaSTATS, Detroit became the first team in MLB history to send six players to an All-Star Game without a single one recording a hit or throwing a scoreless inning. It’s a stat that stunned even seasoned baseball followers, capping a tough night in Atlanta that felt more like a continuation of the team’s recent slump than a celebration.

What Went Wrong?

It started on the mound. Tarik Skubal, Detroit’s ace, gave up three early runs on a pair of singles and a double, spotting the National League a quick 2-0 lead. Casey Mize followed with a solo home run allowed in his brief outing.

At the plate, the Tigers’ hitters didn’t fare much better. Javier Báez and Gleyber Torres each went 0-for-2. Riley Greene struck out twice in three at-bats, while Torres struck out once in two plate appearances. Zach McKinstry and Jake Rogers also failed to reach base.

“The 2025 Tigers are the first team in MLB history to have 6 or more players play in the All-Star Game but have none of them get a hit at the plate or toss a scoreless outing on the mound.”

via OptaSTATS

https://twitter.com/OptaSTATS/status/1945458787105509440

While the American League rallied to tie the game at 6-6, they ultimately fell short in the new swing-off format, giving the NL a rare win in a thrilling finish.

Back to Business Against the Rangers

The Tigers hit the break on a four-game losing streak, and this forgettable All-Star showing did little to reset momentum. They’ll now return to regular-season play with a three-game series against the Texas Rangers, hoping to right the ship.

Manager A.J. Hinch will have no shortage of motivation in his pregame speech. With trade talks heating up and playoff positioning on the line, the second half of the season begins under pressure.

Big Picture

The All-Star Game was a microcosm of a team that’s suddenly struggling to capitalize. But there’s time to correct course. Detroit still holds the best record in the AL Central and has one of the league’s most complete rosters. Now, they just need to find their rhythm again, and quickly.

