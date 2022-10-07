Detroit Tigers News

Detroit Tigers make multiple coaching changes following rough 2022 season

Following a disastrous 2022 season, the Detroit Tigers have made multiple changes to their coaching staff for the 2023 campaign.

Heading into the 2022 season, many believed the Detroit Tigers would not only hover around the .500 mark, but some thought they would make a run at a wildcard spot in the playoffs.

As we know, that did not happen and you can expect many changes to be made before the 2023 season.

What changes did the Detroit Tigers make?

According to multiple reports, the Detroit Tigers have already started making some changes in their organization.

Chris McCosky reported moments ago that the Tigers fired hitting coach Scott Coolbaugh and catching coach Josh Paul.

In addition, Mike Hessman and Ramon Santiago have been reassigned to minor league jobs.

Why the changes?

It comes as no surprise whatsoever that the Tigers have moved on from Scott Coolbaugh as they had one of the worst offensive seasons in franchise history, including tying an MLB record for times being shut out in a single season during the designated-hitter era.

