Thursday was supposed to be Opening Day for the Detroit Tigers but thanks to COVID-19, that has been put on hold.

Instead, the Tigers announced they have optioned INF Willi Castro and OF Troy Stokes Jr. to Triple A Toledo.

We need baseball back in our lives!