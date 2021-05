Sharing is caring!

On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Tigers completed their 3-game sweep over the New York Yankees at Comerica Park.

Following the game, the Tigers announced they have optioned RHP Bryan Garcia to Triple A Toledo.

In a corresponding move, the Tigers will recall RHP Rony Garcia from Toledo.

