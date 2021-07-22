Detroit Tigers make roster move in advance of series-finale vs. Rangers

On Thursday, the Detroit Tigers will look to complete a 4-game sweep over the Texas Rangers.

Prior to the game, the Tigers announced that they have placed INF Isaac Paredes on the 10-day injured list with a right hip strain.

In a corresponding move, the Tigers have recalled INF Willi Castro from Triple-A Toledo.

