Detroit Tigers make roster move prior to Game 2 vs. Orioles

On Friday night, the Detroit Tigers will host the Baltimore Orioles in Game 2 of their four-game set at Comerica Park.

Earlier today, news broke that the Tigers had traded LHP Daniel Norris to the Milwaukee Brewers and they have not announced a roster move to fill his spot.

Prior to tonight’s game, the Tigers announced they have selected LHP Ian Krol to replace Norris on the roster.

Prior to tonight’s game vs. Baltimore, LHP Ian Krol has been selected from Triple A Toledo. — Tigers PR (@DetroitTigersPR) July 30, 2021