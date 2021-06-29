Detroit Tigers make roster move prior to Tuesday’s game vs. Indians

Prior to Tuesday night’s game against the Cleveland Indians, the Detroit Tigers announced they have reinstated outfielder Derek Hill from the 10 day injured list and optioned him to Triple-A Toledo.
In seven games with the Tigers this season, Hill was batting .250 while playing very well in the outfield.
