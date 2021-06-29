Detroit Tigers make roster move prior to Tuesday’s game vs. Indians

by

Sharing is caring!

Prior to Tuesday night’s game against the Cleveland Indians, the Detroit Tigers announced they have reinstated outfielder Derek Hill from the 10 day injured list and optioned him to Triple-A Toledo.

In seven games with the Tigers this season, Hill was batting .250 while playing very well in the outfield.

Detroit Tigers manager AJ Hinch gives update on pair of injured pitchers

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.