Detroit Tigers make roster moves after 1st game of double-header

Sharing is caring!

The Detroit Tigers dropped their opening game of the double header against the Pittsburgh Pirates this afternoon, losing a tight 3-2 decision.

Afterwards, they announced the following roster moves:

(1/2) Following the first game of today’s doubleheader, the Tigers made the following roster moves: *Optioned RHP Joe Jiménez to the alternate training site

*Returned RHP Spencer Turnbull from rehab and reinstated him from the injured list. — Tigers PR (@DetroitTigersPR) April 21, 2021

(2/2) Following the first game of today’s doubleheader, the Tigers made the following roster move: *Appointed OF Derek Hill as the 27th man. Hill will be active for tonight’s game. — Tigers PR (@DetroitTigersPR) April 21, 2021

Tonight’s second game will begin at 6:40 PM EST from Comerica Park.