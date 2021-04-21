Detroit Tigers make roster moves after 1st game of double-header

The Detroit Tigers dropped their opening game of the double header against the Pittsburgh Pirates this afternoon, losing a tight 3-2 decision.

Afterwards, they announced the following roster moves:

Tonight’s second game will begin at 6:40 PM EST from Comerica Park.

