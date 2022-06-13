Detroit Tigers make roster moves following loss to White Sox

Things did not go as planned for the Detroit Tigers on Monday night as they lost to the Chicago White Sox at Comerica Park.
Following the loss, the Tigers announced a pair of roster moves, including optioning Derek Hill to Toledo.
Here are the moves the Tigers made on Monday night.
(1/2) The Tigers have announced the following roster moves:
*Optioned OF Derek Hill to Triple A Toledo
*Designated RHP Jacob Barnes for assignment
— Tigers PR (@DetroitTigersPR) June 14, 2022
Detroit Tigers to make two more moves prior to Tuesday’s game
In addition, the Tigers will make the following moves prior to Tuesday’s game.
(2/2) The Tigers have announced the following roster moves:
*Prior to tomorrow’s game, LHP Tyler Alexander will be reinstated from the 15-day injured list
*Prior to tomorrow’s game, RHP Drew Hutchison will be selected from Triple A Toledo
— Tigers PR (@DetroitTigersPR) June 14, 2022
In 31 games this season, Hill is batting .229 with one home run and three RBIs.