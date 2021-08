Prior to the Detroit Tigers series finale against the Baltimore Orioles, the team announced a series of roster moves.

Included in the moves is moving P Matthew Boyd to the 60-day injured list.

The Tigers have made the following roster moves: – Selected the contract of OF Jacob Robson from Triple A Toledo – Placed UTIL Niko Goodrum on the 10-day injured list with a left groin strain – Transferred LHP Matthew Boyd to the 60-day injured list — Tigers PR (@DetroitTigersPR) August 12, 2021