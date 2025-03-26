Detroit Tigers Make Surprise Demotion On Opening Day Eve

In a move few saw coming, the Detroit Tigers have sent one of their most established bullpen arms down to Triple-A Toledo just one day before the start of the 2025 season. Right-hander Jason Foley, who served as the team’s primary closer last year, won’t be on the roster when the Tigers take the field Thursday night against the Dodgers. This comes via a report from Evan Woodbery of MLive.

Spring Numbers Don’t Tell the Full Story

Despite a solid showing in Grapefruit League action—10 strikeouts and no walks over 7 1/3 innings—Foley’s velocity reportedly dipped during his outings. While he didn’t allow much damage, it appears the Tigers were cautious about the drop in his fastball’s zip and opted to give him more time to recalibrate in Toledo.

A Proven Piece Left Off the Roster

Foley, 29, has been a steady contributor out of the bullpen for the past three seasons. He posted a 3.16 ERA over nearly 200 innings in his major league career and played a key role in closing games during the 2024 campaign, notching 28 saves. Set to earn $3.15 million this season, his demotion is more about performance concerns than financial implications.

What’s Next for Foley and the Tigers?

Foley will likely get another shot at the big-league bullpen once his velocity returns to form. In the meantime, Detroit’s bullpen will have to adjust without its most experienced late-inning arm. As the Tigers head into a highly anticipated season, all eyes will be on who steps up in Foley’s absence—and how quickly he can make his way back.