Detroit Tigers Make Surprise Demotion On Opening Day Eve

Whoa! We certainly did not see this move coming!

In a move few saw coming, the Detroit Tigers have sent one of their most established bullpen arms down to Triple-A Toledo just one day before the start of the 2025 season. Right-hander Jason Foley, who served as the team’s primary closer last year, won’t be on the roster when the Tigers take the field Thursday night against the Dodgers. This comes via a report from Evan Woodbery of MLive.

Gio Urshela Ricky Vanasco Josh Randall Craig Monroe Jackson Jobe Detroit Tigers Andy Ibanez Suffers Injury Detroit Tigers Top Pitching Prospect Jackson Jobe Suffers Injury Detroit Tigers Debut First Organist

Spring Numbers Don’t Tell the Full Story

Despite a solid showing in Grapefruit League action—10 strikeouts and no walks over 7 1/3 innings—Foley’s velocity reportedly dipped during his outings. While he didn’t allow much damage, it appears the Tigers were cautious about the drop in his fastball’s zip and opted to give him more time to recalibrate in Toledo.

A Proven Piece Left Off the Roster

Foley, 29, has been a steady contributor out of the bullpen for the past three seasons. He posted a 3.16 ERA over nearly 200 innings in his major league career and played a key role in closing games during the 2024 campaign, notching 28 saves. Set to earn $3.15 million this season, his demotion is more about performance concerns than financial implications.

What’s Next for Foley and the Tigers?

Foley will likely get another shot at the big-league bullpen once his velocity returns to form. In the meantime, Detroit’s bullpen will have to adjust without its most experienced late-inning arm. As the Tigers head into a highly anticipated season, all eyes will be on who steps up in Foley’s absence—and how quickly he can make his way back.

W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady

W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending now

Gio Urshela Reese Olson Bryce Rainer Jace Jung Detroit Tigers sign Keston Hiura Detroit Tigers Acquire T.J. Hopkins Detroit Tigers Opening Day Starting Lineup Andre Lipcius Detroit Tigers Cut Detroit Tigers OF Riley Greene Detroit Tigers P Tyler Mattison Detroit Tigers Pitching Rotation Detroit Tigers injury Report Andy Ibanez Detroit Tigers Activate Shelby Miller Alex Lange Jackson Jobe
Detroit Tigers Call Out Detroit Free Press for ‘Misleading’ Headline
Matt Manning
Detroit Tigers Make Decision on Matt Manning, Two Others
Gio Urshela Reese Olson Bryce Rainer Jace Jung Detroit Tigers sign Keston Hiura Detroit Tigers Acquire T.J. Hopkins Detroit Tigers Opening Day Starting Lineup Andre Lipcius Detroit Tigers Cut Detroit Tigers OF Riley Greene Detroit Tigers P Tyler Mattison Detroit Tigers Pitching Rotation Detroit Tigers injury Report Andy Ibanez Detroit Tigers Activate Shelby Miller Alex Lange Jackson Jobe
Detroit Tigers Announce Opening Day Roster for 2025
Detroit Lions
Could Detroit Lions Bring Back A Familiar Face on a MUCH CHEAPER Contract?