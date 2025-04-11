Detroit Tigers Make Surprise Roster Move Ahead of Twins Series

Just before the Tigers open their series against the Twins, a low-key roster decision may have opened the door for something bigger.

The Detroit Tigers are making some tweaks ahead of their series against the Minnesota Twins, and while it’s not a blockbuster move, it could signal something bigger is on the horizon.

Outfielder Brewer Hicklen has been optioned back to Triple-A Toledo, according to multiple reports. Hicklen didn’t log any game time during his short stint with the big-league club—he was with the team for two games but didn’t appear in either.

That leaves a roster spot open.

Reading Between the Lines

If we’re reading between the lines, this move likely means one thing: Gleyber Torres could be on his way back to the active roster. While nothing’s been officially confirmed yet, the timing lines up perfectly with his potential return.

Torres, who’s been working his way back from injury, would provide a solid boost to Detroit’s infield depth and offensive lineup. Adding a proven hitter like him could give the Tigers a much-needed jolt as they gear up to face a division rival.

The Bottom Line

Brewer Hicklen’s brief stint with the Tigers has come to an end — for now. All eyes now turn to whether Gleyber Torres will be activated in time to suit up against the Twins. Stay tuned, Tigers fans.