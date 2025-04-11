Detroit Tigers Make Surprise Roster Move Ahead of Twins Series

Just before the Tigers open their series against the Twins, a low-key roster decision may have opened the door for something bigger.

The Detroit Tigers are making some tweaks ahead of their series against the Minnesota Twins, and while it’s not a blockbuster move, it could signal something bigger is on the horizon.

Outfielder Brewer Hicklen has been optioned back to Triple-A Toledo, according to multiple reports. Hicklen didn’t log any game time during his short stint with the big-league club—he was with the team for two games but didn’t appear in either.

That leaves a roster spot open.

Detroit Tigers

Reading Between the Lines

If we’re reading between the lines, this move likely means one thing: Gleyber Torres could be on his way back to the active roster. While nothing’s been officially confirmed yet, the timing lines up perfectly with his potential return.

Torres, who’s been working his way back from injury, would provide a solid boost to Detroit’s infield depth and offensive lineup. Adding a proven hitter like him could give the Tigers a much-needed jolt as they gear up to face a division rival.

The Bottom Line

Brewer Hicklen’s brief stint with the Tigers has come to an end — for now. All eyes now turn to whether Gleyber Torres will be activated in time to suit up against the Twins. Stay tuned, Tigers fans.

W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady

W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending now

Bryce Underwood Tony Alford Michigan Basketball Michigan Football brings 8 recruits Michigan reveals uniform combo Michigan Football CB Amorion Walker Michigan Football Michigan Football Coach Sherrone Moore Michigan Football Spring Game Michigan DB Keon Sabb Michigan Basketball Loses Oliver Nkamhoua Michigan basketball hires Dusty May Cole Cabana Brady Hart
Michigan Football Offensive Lineman Enters Transfer Portal
Detroit Tigers
Detroit Tigers Make Surprise Roster Move Ahead of Twins Series
Dan Campbell Aidan Hutchinson Detroit Lions Beat Writer Jake Bates Mekhi Wingo
Detroit Lions Rule Proposal Shot Down by NFL Owners
Dan Campbell
Did Dan Campbell Just Reveal Part of the Detroit Lions Draft Strategy?