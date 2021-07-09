Detroit Tigers make surprise roster move following loss to Twins

by

Sharing is caring!

Following Friday night’s loss to the Minnesota Twins, the Detroit Tigers surprised quite a few people by optioning Matt Manning to Toledo.

Prior to tomorrow’s game, the Tigers will reinstate P Derek Holland from the 10-day injured list.

By making this move, the Tigers will be able to give Manning a start in Toledo over the All-Star break.

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.