Detroit Tigers make surprise roster move following loss to Twins

Following Friday night’s loss to the Minnesota Twins, the Detroit Tigers surprised quite a few people by optioning Matt Manning to Toledo.
Prior to tomorrow’s game, the Tigers will reinstate P Derek Holland from the 10-day injured list.
By making this move, the Tigers will be able to give Manning a start in Toledo over the All-Star break.
Following tonight’s game, the Tigers optioned RHP Matt Manning to Triple A Toledo.
Prior to tomorrow’s game, LHP Derek Holland will be reinstated from the 10-day injured list.
— Tigers PR (@DetroitTigersPR) July 10, 2021