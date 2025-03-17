Detroit Tigers Make Surprising Cuts As Spring Training Roster Narrows to 39

The Detroit Tigers announced today that they’ve optioned left-handed pitcher Sean Guenther and infielder Jace Jung to their Triple-A affiliate, the Toledo Mud Hens. Following these moves, the Tigers’ Major League camp roster stands at 39 players. Both Guenther and Jung will continue their development in Toledo, with opportunities to potentially rejoin the big-league club later this season.

Why it Matters

Jace Jung heading to Triple-A is a bit of a surprise as many believed he would be the Tigers starting third baseman on Opening Day. Instead, Jung will begin the season in Triple-A Toledo, and Zach McKinstry and Andy Ibanez will platoon at third base, with Javier Baez also potentially getting some action.













