Thursday, January 30, 2025
Detroit Tigers Make Tough Decision on Alex Faedo
Detroit Tigers

Detroit Tigers Make Tough Decision on Alex Faedo

By W.G. Brady
The Detroit Tigers made a difficult roster move on Wednesday following the signing of former New York Yankees relief pitcher, Tommy Kahnle. To make room for Kahnle on the 40-man roster, the Tigers have designated right-handed pitcher Alex Faedo for assignment.

A Tough Decision for the Tigers

Tigers President of Baseball Operations, Scott Harris, expressed the challenge the organization faced in making the decision. “I told Alex this was a really difficult move for us to make,” Harris said. “Alex is a really popular teammate in the clubhouse and he's gotten some really big outs for us. It's a move we really didn't want to make.”

Alex Faedo’s Struggles and Roster Constraints

At 29 years old, Faedo was the Tigers’ first-round pick in 2017. Though his career has been impacted by injuries, he found a role as a multi-purpose reliever. However, with the roster becoming more competitive, Faedo’s out-of-options status made him a tough fit for the Tigers moving forward.

“Our 40-man roster is getting more talented these days,” Harris said. “And anytime you add a new player, it generally means it costs you a valuable contributor at the back end of your 40-man roster. His out-of-options status made it more difficult of a fit on our roster here. It's an unfortunate cost that comes with adding to our team.”

The Tigers now move forward with a deepened roster, but this decision is a bittersweet one for Faedo, who now faces the uncertainty of finding a new opportunity elsewhere.

Detroit Lions TE Coach Steve Heiden Leaves for Promotion
U.S. Figure Skaters on Board Fatal Jet Crash
