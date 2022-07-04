Detroit Tigers make tough roster move following doubleheader sweep over Guardians

It was a great Fourth of July for the Detroit Tigers as they swept a doubleheader against the Cleveland Guardians at Comerica Park.

Following the game, the Tigers were forced to make a tough move to free up space for Drew Hutchinson, who will start on Tuesday.

In order to make room for Hutchinson on the roster, the Tigers have optioned RHP Will Vest to Triple-A Toledo.

“I hate it for him,” A.J. Hinch said. “I told him he didn’t deserve it. He should be considered a Major League reliever. He’s been a pro.”

Will Vest has been solid for the Detroit Tigers in 2022 as he has posted a 3.41 ERA in 26 appearances. He has struck out 32 batters while walking 11 in 29 innings of work.

The Detroit Tigers swept the Cleveland Guardians

The Detroit Tigers used an outstanding Major League debut from Garrett Hill as they took the first game from the Guardians by a score of 4-1.

The second game of the day was not quite as easy as the Tigers had to come from behind to defeat the Guardians by a score of 5-3. Though the Tigers won the game, they lost starting pitcher Alex Faedo, who was forced to leave the game with an injury.

The Tigers will take on the Guardians again on Tuesday at 7:10 p.m. ET.

