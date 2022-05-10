Detroit Tigers make trio of roster moves following doubleheader vs. Athletics

It was an up and down day for the Detroit Tigers as they defeated the Oakland Athletics 6-0 in the first game of their doubleheader before falling 4-1 in Game 2.

Following the second game, the Tigers announced the following trio of roster moves.

*Returned RHP Alex Faedo to Triple A Toledo after serving as the 27th man

*RHP Drew Hutchison will be designated for assignment prior to tomorrow’s game

*LHP Joey Wentz will be recalled from Toledo prior to tomorrow’s game

The Tigers will play the same Athletics team on Wednesday in the fourth game of their five-game set.

