Detroit Tigers make trio of roster moves following doubleheader vs. Athletics

Alex Faedo is going back to Toledo

It was an up and down day for the Detroit Tigers as they defeated the Oakland Athletics 6-0 in the first game of their doubleheader before falling 4-1 in Game 2.

Following the second game, the Tigers announced the following trio of roster moves.

*Returned RHP Alex Faedo to Triple A Toledo after serving as the 27th man

*RHP Drew Hutchison will be designated for assignment prior to tomorrow’s game

*LHP Joey Wentz will be recalled from Toledo prior to tomorrow’s game

The Tigers will play the same Athletics team on Wednesday in the fourth game of their five-game set.

