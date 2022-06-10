Detroit Tigers make unfortunate decision on Casey Mize

Detroit Tigers SP Casey Mize is done for the season and a lot more.

According to Tigers manager A.J. Hinch, Mize is going to have Tommy John surgery.

Casey Mize is going to have Tommy John surgery, A.J. Hinch said — Cody Stavenhagen (@CodyStavenhagen) June 10, 2022

Mize had previously been shut down after experiencing discomfort in his elbow when throwing from 90-feet.

Hinch said that Casey Mize’s UCL is still intact but a visit with Dr. Keith Meister showed it has stretched to the point that it has lost elasticity.

Casey Mize will undergo Tommy John surgery, A.J. Hinch said. His UCL is still intact, but a visit with Dr. Keith Meister showed it has stretched to the point that it has lost elasticity. — Jason Beck (@beckjason) June 10, 2022

During the 2022 season, Mize started just two games for the Tigers, going 0-1 with a 5.40 ERA before going to the injured list.

This is obviously very unfortunate news for the Tigers as Mize was expected to be their future ace. That being said, let’s hope he can still become that someday.

Here is the video of Hinch breaking the news that Mize will need Tommy John surgery to repair the ligament in his throwing arm.

“I’m very sad for Casey and for all the work he’s put in,” Hinch said in the Tigers’ dugout. “But I think having a resolution to this is the No. 1 key. He knows the problem and he knows the answer. He knows what the road ahead will be like and he knows the success stories from this surgery. He’s very OK with knowing these are the facts, this is what I have to do.”

Here's AJ Hinch breaking the news on Casey Mize. pic.twitter.com/329lcsZJa4 — FOX 2 Sports (@FOX2Sports) June 10, 2022

Nation, do you think that Casey Mize will come back stronger after his surgery, or is this just another case of bad luck for a Detroit sports franchise?

