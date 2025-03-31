Detroit Tigers Make Unfortunate Decision on Gleyber Torres

The Detroit Tigers announced Monday that infielder Gleyber Torres has been placed on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to March 29, due to a left oblique strain.
Torres, who signed a one-year, $15 million deal this offseason to bolster the infield, will now be sidelined for at least the next week and a half as he recovers. The injury is a tough blow for the Tigers, who were counting on the former Yankees star to bring both experience and pop to their lineup.
To fill the roster spot, the Tigers have recalled INF/OF Justyn-Henry Malloy from Triple-A Toledo. Malloy, who narrowly missed making the Opening Day roster, has been on a tear to begin the season. Through three games with the Mud Hens, he’s batting .455 (5-for-11) with a home run and two doubles.
Malloy will now get his first opportunity to contribute at the big-league level in 2025, while the Tigers hope Torres can return quickly without further setback.
