Detroit Tigers Make Unfortunate Decision on Gleyber Torres

The Detroit Tigers announced Monday that infielder Gleyber Torres has been placed on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to March 29, due to a left oblique strain.

Torres, who signed a one-year, $15 million deal this offseason to bolster the infield, will now be sidelined for at least the next week and a half as he recovers. The injury is a tough blow for the Tigers, who were counting on the former Yankees star to bring both experience and pop to their lineup.

Hello, Justyn-Henry

To fill the roster spot, the Tigers have recalled INF/OF Justyn-Henry Malloy from Triple-A Toledo. Malloy, who narrowly missed making the Opening Day roster, has been on a tear to begin the season. Through three games with the Mud Hens, he’s batting .455 (5-for-11) with a home run and two doubles.

Malloy will now get his first opportunity to contribute at the big-league level in 2025, while the Tigers hope Torres can return quickly without further setback.