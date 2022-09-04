Though there have certainly been some memorable moments for Detroit Tigers DH Miguel Cabrera in 2022, when you look at his overall numbers, there is much to be desired.

In fact, after hovering right around .300 during the first half of the season, which ended with him playing in the All-Star Game, Cabrera is now batting just .253 with four home runs and 37 RBIs in 102 games for the Tigers.

But to really put things into perspective as to how much Miggy has struggled this season, you just have to look at his OBP, Slugging, and OPS. Cabrera’s on-base percentage is sitting at .305, his slugging is .317, and his on-base + slugging is .622. All three of those stats are by far the lowest of his career.

Please enable JavaScript Miguel Cabrera: His workload has got to diminish

Detroit Tigers make unfortunate decision on Miguel Cabrera

On Saturday, Detroit Tigers manager A.J. Hinch told reporters that Miguel Cabrera was being placed on the IL and that the hope was that he could get some more at-bats before the 2022 season comes to an end.

“He’s going to see the doctor at 5 p.m.,” Tigers manager AJ Hinch said before the game. “He’s feeling better, for whatever that’s worth at this point. We need to get him evaluated.”

Cabrera reportedly felt a “twinge” in his left bicep on Friday night, the same bicep he had surgery on back in 2018.

“The expectation is he will be out 10 to 14 days,” Hinch said. “We do want him to get more at-bats this year. We don’t know how long it will take until the strength is back. That’s the biggest issue with a strain.

“The hope is he gets back in the batter’s box this year.”

With just 29 games remaining this season, there is still a chance that Miguel Cabrera could come back for the last few weeks, but if he does end up needing surgery, or if there is any type of setback, he may be done for the year.