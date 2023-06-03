Detroit Tigers make unfortunate decision regarding SP Alex Faedo

Here we go again. Just moments ago, the Detroit Tigers announced an unfortunate decision regarding starting pitcher, Alex Faedo. According to the Tigers, they have made the decision to place Faedo on the 15-day injured list with right middle finger discomfort. The Tigers will have to add another starter to the mix as Faedo was already slotted in to start on Tuesday against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Key Points

The Tigers have announced that Faedo will be placed on the 15-day injured list due to discomfort in his right middle finger.

With Faedo sidelined, the Tigers now face a challenge in filling the void in their starting pitching rotation.

According to Evan Woodberry of MLive, potential candidates to replace Faedo include Tyler Alexander, Mason Englert, and Garrett Wilson. However, these options may not have the endurance to pitch more than a few innings.

Alex Faedo to the IL is a huge blow for Detroit Tigers

The Tigers are already short on starting pitchers, so Faedo heading to the injured list is a huge blow for the team. So far this season, Faedo is 1-3 with a 5.54 ERA, which is deceiving because he does have a remarkable WHIP of 0.923.

- Advertisement -

As noted by Evan Woodberry of MLive, potential candidates to replace Faedo are Tyler Alexander, Mason Englert, and Garrett Wilson. However, none of those three are stretched out to more than a few innings. Woodberry also notes that the off-the-roster options are limitless and potentially include trade candidates.