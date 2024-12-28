fb
Saturday, December 28, 2024
HomeDetroit TigersDetroit Tigers Making 'Notable Progress' On Deal With Alex Bregman
Detroit Tigers

Detroit Tigers Making ‘Notable Progress’ On Deal With Alex Bregman

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
0

The Detroit Tigers would still make a big splash in free agency. Despite a noticeable gap in the perceived value between the team and Alex Bregman, the two sides have been making significant strides in their ongoing negotiations. According to a recent report from Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press, both the Tigers and Bregman’s camp have made notable progress over the last month, hinting at a potential deal in the works.

While Detroit has not been willing to meet Bregman’s $200-million asking price, the fact that negotiations are still active suggests the Tigers are serious about adding the free-agent third baseman to their lineup.

Alex Bregman Detroit Tigers

Alex Bregman’s Strong 2024 Season

Bregman is coming off another solid season, making him an attractive option for the Tigers. In 2024, the 31-year-old earned his first career Gold Glove at third base while hitting .260 with 26 home runs and 76 RBIs, continuing to prove he can produce at a high level.

With his defensive ability and offensive production, Bregman would be a key addition to the Tigers’ infield, bolstering their lineup with a proven veteran.

Craig Monroe Detroit Tigers assign Tarik Skubal when Jackson Jobe will make Spring Training debut Detroit Tigers P Jackson Jobe Ryan Kreidler does not hold back Detroit Tigers Opening Day Starting Lineup Wenceel Perez

Bottom Line

While it remains to be seen if the Tigers will meet Bregman’s asking price, the fact that negotiations are progressing is a positive sign for the future. Adding a player of Bregman’s caliber could provide the Tigers with much-needed stability and star power, helping them compete in the American League Central.

Previous article
The Moment Ben Johnson Knew Penei Sewell Was ‘Built’ for the NFL
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more
- Advertisment -

Recent Comments

theCreedfather on Dan Campbell Fires Back at Criticism Over Lions’ Using Stumblebum Trick Play Against Bears
Les on Detroit Lions Waive Defensive Lineman Following Win Over Bears
Bryan R. Van on Rumor: Red Wings Could Fire Derek Lalonde, Hire 3-Time Stanley Cup Champion
Bryan R Van on Rumor: Red Wings Could Fire Derek Lalonde, Hire 3-Time Stanley Cup Champion
Baruch on Detroit Lions vs. San Francisco 49ers Point Spread Revealed
schatzi on Remembering Rickey Henderson, The Stolen Base King of Baseball
falcon on Rumor: Red Wings Could Fire Derek Lalonde, Hire 3-Time Stanley Cup Champion
Victor on Dan Campbell Has Passionate Message for Detroit Lions Fans Who Have Doubts About Super Bowl
Lynn Kimball Fay on Dan Campbell Reflects On Controversial Call During Crucial Win
Lynn Kimball Fay on Dan Campbell Reflects On Controversial Call During Crucial Win

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Giving the fans a voice since 2010.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Fan Driven Media LLC. Design by Halo Digital Solutions