Detroit Tigers Making ‘Notable Progress’ On Deal With Alex Bregman

The Detroit Tigers would still make a big splash in free agency. Despite a noticeable gap in the perceived value between the team and Alex Bregman, the two sides have been making significant strides in their ongoing negotiations. According to a recent report from Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press, both the Tigers and Bregman’s camp have made notable progress over the last month, hinting at a potential deal in the works.

While Detroit has not been willing to meet Bregman’s $200-million asking price, the fact that negotiations are still active suggests the Tigers are serious about adding the free-agent third baseman to their lineup.

Alex Bregman’s Strong 2024 Season

Bregman is coming off another solid season, making him an attractive option for the Tigers. In 2024, the 31-year-old earned his first career Gold Glove at third base while hitting .260 with 26 home runs and 76 RBIs, continuing to prove he can produce at a high level.

With his defensive ability and offensive production, Bregman would be a key addition to the Tigers’ infield, bolstering their lineup with a proven veteran.

Bottom Line

While it remains to be seen if the Tigers will meet Bregman’s asking price, the fact that negotiations are progressing is a positive sign for the future. Adding a player of Bregman’s caliber could provide the Tigers with much-needed stability and star power, helping them compete in the American League Central.