Detroit Tigers Manager A.J. Hinch discusses plans for Colt Keith and Rony Garcia

The Detroit Tigers are gearing up for the start of the new season, and fans are eagerly awaiting the chance to see some of the team's young prospects in action. At Spring Training, Tigers manager A.J. Hinch discussed the roles of two promising players: Colt Keith and Rony Garcia.

The Tigers entered camp with 22 non-roster invitees, Keith being among them and the youngest. Garcia has been with the Tigers for three seasons, and still resides on the 40-man roster, but has been oft-injured and is looking to carve out a role for himself with the Major League club.

Rony is often overlooked b/c he's battled injuries so much over the last few years, but he struck out 48 and walked just 13 over 51 big-league innings last year. — Evan Woodbery (@evanwoodbery) February 24, 2023

The plan for Colt Keith and Rony Garica

Colt Keith

Hinch revealed that Keith, a 21-year-old infielder, will be playing both second and third base in the Minors this year. The Tigers are hoping to get him some experience in Grapefruit League games before sending him out of Major League Camp. According to Hinch, Keith's presence in the major-league clubhouse is a result of his hard work and determination.

“We want him to enjoy being in his first ajor-league clubhouse. The reason he's here is because he earned it.” A.J. Hinch on Colt Keith's role with the Detroit Tigers

Keith's versatility and ability to play multiple positions will undoubtedly make him an asset for the Tigers in the future. Fans will be keeping a close eye on his progress as he continues to develop in the minors.

Colt Keith with a most impressive at-bat vs. Matt Manning. He spit on a couple breaking balls to get ahead in the count and then crushed a fastball. Left the yard. — Chris McCosky (@cmccosky) February 24, 2023

Rony Garcia

Meanwhile, Garcia will be working out of the bullpen this spring, although Hinch left the door open for him to potentially move into a starting role in the future. According to Fangraphs, Garcia tossed 51 innings for the Tigers last season, compiling a 4.41 ERA, 4.52 FIP, 8.47 K/9, and a 2.29 BB/9 working out of the bullpen. However, Hinch believes that Garcia's best route to the team is as a “bridge” pitcher who can provide multiple innings of relief.

“His best route to this team will be in that bridge role of being stretched out to two and three innings,” Hinch said.

The Tigers will be looking for Garcia to become a reliable reliever, he could play an important role in the Tigers' bullpen. The door for him to be a starter with the club is always open, but for now he'll have to carve his path through the long-man role in the bullpen.

Overall, the Tigers are excited about the potential of both Keith and Garcia. While Keith will likely spend most of the season in the minors, he could see some action in the majors if injuries occur or he presses the issue. As for Garcia, the Tigers will be looking for him to take the next step in his development and become a key contributor out of the bullpen. With the start of the season just around the corner, Tigers fans will be eagerly watching to see how these young players perform.