Detroit Tigers manager A.J. Hinch does unthinkable with latest lineup

Detroit Tigers manager A.J. Hinch has released his starting lineup for today’s matchup vs. the Philadelphia Phillies and he has done the unthinkable!

As pointed out by Evan Woodbery of MLive, today’s lineup is a repeat from earlier this spring. Woodbery notes that in 2021, it wasn’t until Game 44 that Hinch repeated the lineup.

The last time Hinch posted this lineup was on March 26, also against the Phillies.

Today’s game, which begins at 1:05 EST, can be seen on MLB.TV.

