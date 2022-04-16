in Detroit Tigers

Detroit Tigers manager A.J. Hinch explains injury of SS Javier Baez

Make that four straight games.

The Detroit Tigers will be without the services of Javier Baez for the 4th straight game this afternoon against the Kansas City Royals. He suffered a thumb injury during the wild celebration on Opening Day.

One of the key offseason acqusitions for the Tigers, Baez has been trying to reduce the swelling in his thumb, but to no avail just yet. And now, the Tigers have placed him on the 10-Day IL retroactive to April 13.

“It’s really tricky with thumbs,” manager A.J. Hinch said. “Bubic is gonna throw a ton of cutters to us today. I can put him out there and make everybody feel better on the front end of the day. But one swing can take us back 10 days.”

The Tigers and Royals get underway this afternoon from Kauffman Stadium at 4:10 PM EST.

