Detroit Tigers manager A.J. Hinch has perfect response to question about ‘standings-watching’

By W.G. Brady
0
0

It was not that long ago that many Detroit Tigers fans (and local media members) were giving up on the 2023 season even though the team has only played about 20 games. Now, as the team approaches the .500 mark AND first place in the American League Central, those same fans are checking the standings regularly. According to manager A.J. Hinch, “standings-watching” is not something that he does.

Following the Tigers' 6-5 win over the Chicago White Sox, Hinch was asked about whether or not he is “standings-watching”, and he had the perfect response. (Even though I don't believe him)

“I realize people keep standings for a reason,” Hinch said. “But our fans, our players, our organization should really want me to focus on Semien and Seager over our place in the standings in May.”

Bottom Line: The Tigers are coming

Following their 6-5 win over the Chicago White Sox, coupled with the Minnesota Twins' shutout loss to the Toronto Blue Jays, the Tigers are now just one game out of first place in the American League Central Division! Up next for the Tigers is a 3-game set at Comerica Park against the Texas Rangers.

