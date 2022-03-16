Detroit Tigers manager A.J. Hinch names closer to start 2022 season

When came to closing out games in 2021, Gregory Soto led the Detroit Tigers with 18 saves, followed by Michael Fulmer who had 14.

On Wednesday, Tigers manager A.J. Hinch spoke to reporters and he revealed what we all assumed. Soto will be closing games to begin the 2022 season.

That being said, Hinch did not that just because Soto is the closer by title does not mean he will not appear in other high-leverage situations.

“When I say Gregory Soto’s our closer — which I’ll say it officially on camera — it doesn’t mean he’s not going to pitch the 6th inning.” “Then you can write *closer* Gregory Soto came in in a leverage spot in the 6th inning.”

During the 2021 season, Soto, who is 24, was 6-3 with a 3.39 ERA in 62 appearances. During that time, he struck out 76 batters and walked 40.

Soto had electric stuff but for him to be a dominant closer, he will have to cut down on the walks.

Nation, do you think it is a no-brainer for Soto to be the Tigers closer?