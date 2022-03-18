Detroit Tigers manager A.J. Hinch names Opening Day starting pitcher

Opening Day is right around the corner for the Detroit Tigers and we now know who will be their starting pitcher.
On Friday, Tigers manager A.J. Hinch announced that Eduardo Rodriguez, who was signed by the team this offseason, will start on Opening Day.
As noted by Jason Beck, by starting on Opening Day, Rodriguez is also on track to start against his former team, the Boston Red Sox, in his second start with the Tigers.
Nation, do you think this is the right decision by Hinch? Should he have rolled with Casey Mize?
