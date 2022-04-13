Detroit Tigers manager A.J. Hinch ‘proud’ of team’s effort despite loss

The Detroit Tigers were able to make things interesting, but would ultimately fall short.

The Boston Red Sox escaped a rainy Comerica Park this afternoon with a 9-7 victory after having initially led the series finale by a 7-1 score. The visitors from Boston got to starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez, who struggled in his second appearance with his new club. A six-run fourth inning that included three straight doubles would power Boston’s offense, helping them improve to 3-3 on the young season. Meanwhile, the Tigers are now 2-4.

But despite the setback, manager A.J. Hinch was proud of his team’s effort.

“You get down like that, really proud of our guys for not giving at-bats away and just getting to the next series. It was a good sign, we had some good swings and gave ourselves a chance. Encouraged by both the effort and the production.”

However, it wasn’t the greatest of outings for pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez, who struggled in his second game with his new team. For Hinch, he’d like to see more “aggressiveness”.

“We probably need a little more aggressiveness into his next start,” Hinch said. “I’m sure it was a weird start for him going against (the Red Sox), the impact of his stuff changed as the game went on and lost feel for his command, and they took advantage of it.”

The Tigers hit the road for a three-game set against the Kansas City Royals beginning tomorrow.

