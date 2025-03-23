Detroit Tigers Manager A.J. Hinch Reveals Starting Rotation to Begin 2025 Season

The Detroit Tigers’ starting rotation puzzle has officially been solved — at least for the start of the 2025 season. On Saturday, manager A.J. Hinch made it official, and there were few surprises.

Detroit Tigers Starting Rotation Set

Leading the charge is lefty ace Tarik Skubal, followed by veteran Jack Flaherty and young right-hander Reese Olson. Rounding out the group are Casey Mize and rookie Jackson Jobe — both earning their spots after standout performances in camp.

“We’ve got the fortunate problem of having more starters than spots,” Hinch said with a smile, as quoted by the Detroit News.

Casey Mize Earns His Shot

Mize, coming off a long road back from injury, proved he’s ready for the spotlight. Over five Grapefruit League appearances, he posted an impressive 1.13 ERA and a 0.94 WHIP, while striking out 18 in 16 innings. Hinch couldn’t have been more pleased.

“He came into camp locked in,” Hinch said. “He worked his tail off this offseason, and his stuff has only gotten better. He earned this.”

Jackson Jobe’s Big Opportunity

Then there’s Jobe, who many fans have been eager to see in the big-league rotation. After four spring outings where he logged a 3.65 ERA and an outstanding 0.89 WHIP, he’s officially part of the Tigers’ starting five.

“When we told him he’d be starting in Seattle, the smile on his face said it all,” Hinch shared. “He’s been all-in with everything we’ve thrown at him, and he’s ready.”

The Odd Man Out — For Now

Keider Montero, who had been in the mix for the final rotation spot, will start the year with Triple-A Toledo. Hinch noted that Montero’s early struggles in spring were part of the decision, but the door remains open for him later in the year.

Bottom Line

Detroit’s rotation looks deep and balanced to open the season. Now, all eyes turn to whether this group can carry the momentum into April and beyond.