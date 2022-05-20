Detroit Tigers manager A.J. Hinch to miss Friday’s game vs. Guardians

When the Detroit Tigers take on Cleveland Guardians on Friday night, they will be without their skipper.

According to reports, A.J. Hinch will not manage in Cleveland tonight because he is dealing with a non-Covid-related illness.

George Lombard will take over for Hinch until he returns.

A.J. Hinch won’t manage tonight in Cleveland. He’s dealing with a non-covid illness. George Lombard will manage in his place — Cody Stavenhagen (@CodyStavenhagen) May 20, 2022

Have you subscribed to our YouTube Channel yet? Subscribe and hit that notification bell to stay up to date on all the latest Detroit sports news, rumors, interviews, live streams, and more!

