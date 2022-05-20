in Detroit Tigers

Detroit Tigers manager A.J. Hinch to miss Friday’s game vs. Guardians

Hinch is feeling under the weather

updated

Click to Jump to Comments

When the Detroit Tigers take on Cleveland Guardians on Friday night, they will be without their skipper.

According to reports, A.J. Hinch will not manage in Cleveland tonight because he is dealing with a non-Covid-related illness.

George Lombard will take over for Hinch until he returns.

MUST READ:
A.J. Hinch knows Detroit Tigers need to 'show up better' to win a series

Have you subscribed to our YouTube Channel yet? Subscribe and hit that notification bell to stay up to date on all the latest Detroit sports news, rumors, interviews, live streams, and more!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings

Detroit Tigers make series of roster moves prior to matchup vs. Guardians