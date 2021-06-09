Detroit Tigers manager AJ Hinch announces candidates to start finale vs. Seattle Mariners

Sharing is caring!

When the Detroit Tigers take on the Seattle Mariners in the final game of their three-game set on Thursday, they will do so without one of their usual starting pitchers.

Instead, manager AJ Hinch has already indicated that it will be a bullpen game and prior to Wednesday’s game, he revealed that Tyler Alexander, Daniel Norris, and Derek Holland are all candidates to get the start.

Alexander, Norris, and Holland have all been starters in the past, so they will all be comfortable getting the ball to start the game.

Lefties Tyler Alexander, Daniel Norris and Derek Holland are the candidates to lead off tomorrow's "bullpen game," A.J. Hinch said. Will depend on how tonight's game plays out. — Evan Woodbery (@evanwoodbery) June 9, 2021