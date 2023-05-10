Detroit Tigers Manager AJ Hinch ‘Every inning, we had traffic but couldn’t really come up with a big hit’

The Detroit Tigers dropped their second game of May on Tuesday night this one coming at the hands of the Cleveland Guardians. The final was 2-0 as the Tigers offense just beat themselves. With the loss, Cleveland moved back to second place if the Tigers by a half-game.

Key Points:

Detroit Tigers lose their second game in May.

The final score was 2-0 Cleveland.

Cleveland moves back into second place, a half-game ahead of the Tigers.

Tigers offensive struggle

Michael Lorenzen got the start looking to secure another Tigers series victory going seven innings giving up one run on five hits; he didn't walk anyone and struck out three. It was Lorenzen's best start of the season and he probably should have gotten a win but the Detroit lineup didn’t do their part missing key hits in key spots. Tigers Manager AJ Hinch had this to say after the loss.

"Every inning, we had traffic but couldn't really come up with a big hit, Base running mistake gave us a tougher job in the eighth, and they scored just enough. Pitch selection was probably not our best when we needed it the most." – AJ Hinch

In the 8th inning, the Tigers really had their chance starting with a lead-off double by Spencer Torkelson then Jonathan Scoop hit a line drive that was caught, the ball was hit enough that Torkelson should have tagged up but for some reason, he didn't. Matt Vierling would then fly out which would have allowed Torkelson to tag up and score had he had tagged up on Schoop's line drive and that would have tied the game at 1-1. AJ Hinch said this about Torkelson not moving up.

“It was hit hard, but his objective there is to get to third, I think he got caught watching the play a little bit or he read it over his head. We'll talk to him. I think it was just a play where he was overaggressive with his first read. Even if that ball gets by (the center fielder), and it ends up first and third or second and third, still no outs. We definitely want to get to third base on that.” – AJ Hinch

Bottom Line

The Detroit Tigers will look for their seventh series win of the season this afternoon in their final game of the series against the Guardians. The Tigers will have their ace Eduardo Rodriguez taking the ball against Peyton Battenfield for Cleveland. This comes a day after Cleveland had their ace Shane Bieber keep the Tigers in check. Hopefully, the Tigers lineup can put some offense against Battenfield so they can pick up their eighth series win of the season.