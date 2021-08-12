Detroit Tigers manager AJ Hinch explains benching Miguel Cabrera

On Wednesday night against the Baltimore Orioles, Detroit Tigers‘ future Hall of Famer Miguel Cabrera blasted the 499th home run of his career.

Following the game, Tigers manager AJ Hinch said that Miggy would be in the lineup for Thursday’s series-finale against the Orioles rather than allowing him to sit out and wait to try and hit No. 500 in front of the home crowd at Comerica Park.

But when the Tigers released their starting lineup on Thursday, Cabrera was nowhere to be seen.

Hinch explained to the media that after he started to have second thoughts about his decision to play Miggy on Thursday, he decided to sleep on it and he eventually decided to sit him out.

Hinch added that there was no pressure from “above” to bench Cabrera for today’s game.

