Detroit Tigers manager AJ Hinch gives concession speech on 2022 season

Heading into the 2022 season, many believed that AJ Hinch and his Detroit Tigers would not only hover around the .500 mark, but if everything went right, they could contend for a wild card spot in the American League Playoffs.

Fast forward to the present and the Tigers are 55-89 and they have officially been eliminated from the 2022 Major League Baseball Playoffs… again.

Hinch gives concession speech on Detroit Tigers 2022 season

Prior to Friday’s game against the Chicago White Sox, AJ Hinch spoke to his team to let them know that they had been eliminated from playoff contention.

Hinch wanted his players to know that though they have excuses, they also did not play well.

“I just wanted them to know, we have every excuse in the book,” he said. “Whether it comes to using 17 different starting pitchers and 51 players, having a bunch of (big-league) debuts, little bad luck here, little bad luck there. But we also didn’t play well. It’s all encompassing why we are where we are.

“But it doesn’t have to stay that way.”

AJ Hinch added that the Detroit Tigers have got to figure out a better way of going things and it all starts with him.

“We’ve got to figure out a better way of doing things and squeezing more out of our guys,” he said. “And it starts with me. I don’t feel very good about the season at all. I feel responsible. I’m in charge of everything that happens on the field and we haven’t been very good.

“It starts with me looking at myself. It starts with the coaches and players. If we want it to be different, we’re going to have to do something different.”

