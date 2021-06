Detroit Tigers manager AJ Hinch hits milestone with win over Angels

Sharing is caring!

It may have taken four tries but on Sunday, AJ Hinch notched career win No. 600 as a manager as the Detroit Tigers defeated the Los Angeles Angeles 5-3 in ten innings.

Hinch leads all active MLB managers (minimum 8 seasons) in career winning percentage.

Let’s hope that Hinch passes quite a few more milestones as manager of the Tigers.

With today's victory, A.J. Hinch now has 600 career wins! He leads active Major League managers (minimum 8 seasons) in career win percentage. pic.twitter.com/9gEyeFpdn3 — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) June 21, 2021