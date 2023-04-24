Detroit Tigers Manager AJ Hinch: “It hurts to lose the game, we had plenty of opportunities”

On Sunday, the Detroit Tigers dropped the final game of a three-game series against the Baltimore Orioles leading them to be swept in a series for the third time this season. Eduardo Rodriguez pitched perfectly in that game; the Tigers' offense just couldn’t produce runs for him.

The Tigers dropped their fourth straight game on Sunday and after the game Tigers' Manager AJ Hinch addressed the media and said:

“It hurts to lose the game, we had plenty of opportunities. You can’t win games if continually miss out on opportunities, especially low-scoring games like that. We gave ourselves some chances and still couldn't come through any sort of breakout hit or run-scoring event. It sucks to lose that game.” – AJ Hinch, Tigers Manager - Advertisement -

Rodriguez had a perfect game going into the seventh inning on Sunday when Ryan Mountcastle ended perfection with two outs hitting a single to left field. Hinch commented on his pitcher’s “almost perfect outing”

“He was incredible,” He was literally almost perfect. If we get starting pitching performances like that, we're going to win more games. He set a great tone. We just didn't score enough for him.” AJ Hinch

The Tigers lost the game 2-1 on a walk-off, the Tigers had a chance to come away with a 1-0 win but in the Bottom of the 8th the Orioles tied it up with a double by Anthony Santander that scored Jorge Mateo; the Tigers had a play at the plate. AJ Hinch gave his comments about the play that could have led to a Tigers win if executed.

“We didn't execute a clean play. Probably the only guy on their team that can score on that ball. He's the fastest guy on their team. If we handle the ball a little bit better there, we may have a different outcome.” A.J. Hinch

The Bottom Line

The Detroit Tigers had beaten the Cleveland Guardians in two of the three games and ended up dropping the finale before heading to Baltimore and now being swept by the Orioles to continue their losing streak. The Tigers will now look to snap their skid as they head to Milwaukee for a three-game series against the Brewers who are coming off a series in which they lost two of three to the Boston Red Sox. If the Tigers want to snap this four-game skid they will need their bats to wake up and produce more offense having been outscored 12-5 in those four games. The pitching has held up pretty well, now it’s time for the offense to do their job.