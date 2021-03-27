Detroit Tigers manager AJ Hinch makes decision on INF Greg Garcia

Sharing is caring!

Many were starting to believe that Greg Garcia would the Detroit Tigers starting first baseman in 2021 but that will not be the case.

According to the Tigers, manager AJ Hinch has decided to cut Garcia and the team has granted him his unconditional release. If Garcia and the Tigers can come to an agreement, he could still start the season in Triple A Toledo. If they cannot come to an agreement, he will become an unrestricted free agent.

With Garcia out of the picture, expect to see Miguel Cabrera, Niko Goodrum, Harold Castro, Jeimer Candelario, and Jonathan Schoop sharing the duties at 1B to start the season.

Remember, Hinch has already mentioned that Miggy may be the best 1B the team has at this point.

The Tigers have granted INF Greg Garcia his unconditional release. Detroit has 35 players remaining in Major League camp. — Tigers PR (@DetroitTigersPR) March 26, 2021