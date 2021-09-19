Detroit Tigers manager AJ Hinch provides injury update on Derek Hill

It was a scary scene earlier today at Tropicana Field when Detroit Tigers OF Derek Hill was carted off the playing field after he suffered a knee injury. He would be replaced by Victor Reyes in the outfield.

For manager AJ Hinch, he doesn’t see any way around Hill avoiding a stint on the IL.

“He got banged up pretty good at first base,” Hinch said. “They were concerned about his left knee. I think he hyper-extended it. We weren’t even going to waste time trying to walk him off the field. We’ll do the tests that we always do and check him out fully. It was an unfortunate play to say the least.”

Hill is currently hitting .259 in 150 plate appearances with three doubles, three triples and three home runs.

